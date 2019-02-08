MSP Salisbury Press Release





Salisbury Barrack

2765 N Salisbury Blvd

Salisbury MD 21801

410-749-3101 ext. 0

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2/8/2019

Type of Incident: Injury Collision

Date and Time: 2/8/2019 @ 2:19 pm

Location: MD Rt. 346 (Old Ocean City Rd) @ New Hope Rd, Willards, Wicomico County

Vehicle/Driver: 2010 Harley Davidson driven by Walter Francis Cohee, Jr, 71 yoa, Mardela Springs, Maryland

On February 8, 2019, at approximately 2:19 pm, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to an injury collision involving a single vehicle, described as a tri-wheeled Harley Davidson. The driver and only occupant was identified as Walter Francis Cohee Jr, of Mardela Springs. For an unknown reason Cohee lost control of the vehicle, and it subsequently traveled off the roadway. Cohee was injured and transported to PRMC for treatment.

Troopers were assisted by Willards Fire and EMS personnel. MDOT responded to assist with a traffic detour.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

Investigating Trooper: Tpr. Arment

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

