Crisfield High School Nurse Charged With 19 Sexual Crimes After Relationship With Student Comes To Light

Samantha Marsh the Nurse At Crisfield High School has been charged with 19 counts of sexual related crimes for an inappropriate relationship with a student . More to come on this

Advertisements

24 thoughts on “Crisfield High School Nurse Charged With 19 Sexual Crimes After Relationship With Student Comes To Light

  3. Multiple students!!!!!! Its been going on since last year and the school knew it…and this has been known for 3 weeks now about this year..if the naked picture had not been air dropped in school by a student the staff would have never pushed this issue…these children are victimes of manipulation and bribes with drugs and alcohol..there is sooooooo much to this story that people of our community and parents know nothing about!!!!

    Like

    Reply

  8. I’m sure school admin will take the fall but dr Gaddis has covered up multiple similar incidents. There have been 5 school staff arrests in Somerset County in the last year and numerous others he managed to hide, its out of control and they need some actual leadership rather than a bunch of drinking buddies

    Like

    Reply

    3. 8:12 you are right Dr.Gaddis has covered up a lot of similar incidents and not just at Crisfield but also when my grand daughter was a junior at WHS it was happening but that got covered over with a rug.
      God bless our children who are a part of this.

      Like

      Reply

  12. Well if she was takin it up the butt (like I heard she was), that’s a lot of butt to try to fill… But them tittys tho 🤭…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s