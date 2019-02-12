The conservative and liberal divide in the State Of Maryland has shown it’s ugly face yet again with the Western Shore representatives pushing for wide sweeping gun measures.
I am always proud of people voicing their displeasure with these new measures, however it will be a effort in futility. The Eastern Shore delegates don’t have the votes or influence to change the minds of the liberal horde in Annapolis.
This just will show yet again that the Eastern Shore has no true influence in the course of Maryland politics.
5 thoughts on “The Latest Gun Bills Just Continue To Show Divide Between Eastern Shore And Western Shore Of Maryland”
I believe no one should own a gun except law enforcement. I also think that the mayor should do more for low come people such as adopting a law that would provide $ 1000 a month like Chicago minimum wage should also go up to $15 an hour we also need to provide more low income housing there in not nearly enough in the city of Salisbury
Hopefully if passed the governor will veto it.
Hopefully? It was RINO Larry who signed legislation with the Red Flag Bill and Carl Anderton and Mary Beth Corozza supported it. Charles Otto is the only one from the Eastern Shore Delegation to vote against it. Then John Mautz came to his senses after I cornered him and realized that he didn’t “read the bill” and thankfully voted against it. Carl Anderton blamed it on his constituents for not calling him. The constituents don’t follow every bill, it’s up to Carl to let his constituents know what bills are out there and he failed because he was going along with his Democrat Gubner Hogin.
JT,
What about Culver and Assboro trying to get John Cannon to resign from the Council? A lot of those comments sound like AKK.
Too much drama for me
