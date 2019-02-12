The Latest Gun Bills Just Continue To Show Divide Between Eastern Shore And Western Shore Of Maryland

The conservative and liberal divide in the State Of Maryland has shown it’s ugly face yet again with the Western Shore representatives pushing for wide sweeping gun measures.

I am always proud of people voicing their displeasure with these new measures, however it will be a effort in futility. The Eastern Shore delegates don’t have the votes or influence to change the minds of the liberal horde in Annapolis.

This just will show yet again that the Eastern Shore has no true influence in the course of Maryland politics.

