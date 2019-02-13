13 February Open Discussion

A lot to talk about……discuss!

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “13 February Open Discussion

    1. Lord have mercy, I hope you’re just shit-stirring; otherwise you’d be dumb enough to vote Democrat, let alone her. There’s been a lot of negative things said of our President, but nothing proven; the Saulinsky art of deflection. They are guilty of whatever poo they are flinging, if you’re not familiar with Hillary’s mentor.

      Like

      Reply

  2. Ha ha ha Pocahontas can’t decide her nationality much less make any decision as a President! Her and Pelosi and Waters should all start the new dementia party!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s