County Executive Culver Asks Council President John Cannon To Step Down
15 thoughts on “County Executive Culver Asks Council President John Cannon To Step Down”
Why is fat ass Wayne strausberg involved in this .
Certainly not the best written letter.
Conflicting, accusing trivial games but clearly making his case claiming otherwise. And transparent? I would say neither group respects the people of Wicomico County with transparency.
And so continues the embarrassing, destructive, childish drama of what is Wicomico County
He’s done this because he can’t just get rid of him/them like he has everyone else working for county that doesn’t agree with him. He’s very vindictive & some (ie: the board that okayed the sandblasting/Whitehaven) seem to be scared of him. I guess he doesn’t have anything on Cannon to threaten him with.
Bob showing his power
JT what are your thought on this?
I’m staying clear of political drama
Total BS about not ready to go public about Culver’s scheme to have a drug addict center at Poplar Hill. He’s been leaking it to the media for months. It will cost the county millions, but the state has only offered less that one million bucks.
Now Bobbyboi is mad because Cannon criticized him for not keeping the Council members informed and refusing to meet with them last week.
Culver wants to make Hogan happy to get a state job.
Looks like a personal letter on the county’s paper. Was it typed by a county employee too? Culver should ask the ethics board about that.
Cannon doing what he is suppose to do! Hold the County Executive accountable!!! Culver is in over his head and Cannon and the entire Council have to keep a close eye on his loose leadership style. Like Cannon or not he has a responsibility and I’m glad he takes it seriously.
JT,
Congrats on doing real news again (it’s been a long time now) but gotta ask if you copied the letter from that other blog?
No it was sent out to all media this morning
I read the 35 comments, at the time, on A$$BURROWS Hobby Blog and it was painfully obvious that the 35 comments were written by the same person, more than likely Big Nose Bob. Look at them, they were too close not to be the same writer.
Buzz at the government office downtown is that the letter and those comments were written by someone who works in Culver’s office named Kenny. Looks like a real ethics violation.
This brouhaha is because Culver has kept the public in the dark about the drug treatment center that he wants the County to start and run at the Poplar Hill “pre-release” jail facility while he makes a deal with the State. At first it was going to be for Wicomico County, but the County has issued a request for contractors that says it is for the entire Eastern Shore. And if the State provides any funding, it can’t be restricted.
John Cannon and other Council members want information, but Culver is stonewalling and now John has called him out. As usual Culver is ranting and raving.
This facility will cost millions, and if the State provides any of that money it can’t be restricted to the County or the Eastern Shore and we will be a Mecca for addicts.
Poorly written. Poorly argued.
Mr Culver is anything BUT transparent
