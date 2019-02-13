County Executive Culver Asks Council President John Cannon To Step Down Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
28 thoughts on “County Executive Culver Asks Council President John Cannon To Step Down”
Why is fat ass Wayne strausberg involved in this .
Certainly not the best written letter.
Conflicting, accusing trivial games but clearly making his case claiming otherwise. And transparent? I would say neither group respects the people of Wicomico County with transparency.
And so continues the embarrassing, destructive, childish drama of what is Wicomico County
He’s done this because he can’t just get rid of him/them like he has everyone else working for county that doesn’t agree with him. He’s very vindictive & some (ie: the board that okayed the sandblasting/Whitehaven) seem to be scared of him. I guess he doesn’t have anything on Cannon to threaten him with.
Bob showing his power
JT what are your thought on this?
I’m staying clear of political drama
Total BS about not ready to go public about Culver’s scheme to have a drug addict center at Poplar Hill. He’s been leaking it to the media for months. It will cost the county millions, but the state has only offered less that one million bucks.
Now Bobbyboi is mad because Cannon criticized him for not keeping the Council members informed and refusing to meet with them last week.
Culver wants to make Hogan happy to get a state job.
Culver complains about not having information on the substance abuse treatment facility. What about the Capital Improvement Program and Budget that they skipped out on too?
Looks like a personal letter on the county’s paper. Was it typed by a county employee too? Culver should ask the ethics board about that.
Cannon doing what he is suppose to do! Hold the County Executive accountable!!! Culver is in over his head and Cannon and the entire Council have to keep a close eye on his loose leadership style. Like Cannon or not he has a responsibility and I’m glad he takes it seriously.
JT,
Congrats on doing real news again (it’s been a long time now) but gotta ask if you copied the letter from that other blog?
No it was sent out to all media this morning
I read the 35 comments, at the time, on A$$BURROWS Hobby Blog and it was painfully obvious that the 35 comments were written by the same person, more than likely Big Nose Bob. Look at them, they were too close not to be the same writer.
Buzz at the government office downtown is that the letter and those comments were written by someone who works in Culver’s office named Kenny. Looks like a real ethics violation.
Ethics violation? I guess the same could be said about President Trump or Mayor Day. Don’t they also have a PIO?
That could be AK Kenney who is Culver’s mouthpiece and attack dog. He hired her when he fired Pollitt’s mouthpiece after complaining about that position when he was on the council.
This brouhaha is because Culver has kept the public in the dark about the drug treatment center that he wants the County to start and run at the Poplar Hill “pre-release” jail facility while he makes a deal with the State. At first it was going to be for Wicomico County, but the County has issued a request for contractors that says it is for the entire Eastern Shore. And if the State provides any funding, it can’t be restricted.
John Cannon and other Council members want information, but Culver is stonewalling and now John has called him out. As usual Culver is ranting and raving.
This facility will cost millions, and if the State provides any of that money it can’t be restricted to the County or the Eastern Shore and we will be a Mecca for addicts.
Poorly written. Poorly argued.
Mr Culver is anything BUT transparent
Jon,
Can you find out about the human resources director walking out about a month ago, but Culver let her keep that job when she came back? And are the tales we hear about them true?
I have heard the same.
I heard the same.
That is accurate. She should have stayed gone. The employees were happy when she left. She is always out to get someone.
Kudo’s to the council members for outting Culver, who is making a fool of himself by attacking them and John Cannon in particular. Recall how Culver attacked Muir Boda last year and then there’s his mom.
You are forgetting who Culver’s guru consultant is…..bartender in West Ocean City serving warm bottle beer and wieners on a bun!
John Cannon is doing what taxpayers elected him to do and the C.E. hates to be questioned. Just view some of the council meetings.Cannon is on the ball asking questions to find out whats going on.Just watch the female deputy parks director when she is asked financial questions by Cannon,Kilmer and Dodd. She stumbles and motions with her hand to her chest and neck area and never eye to eye contact with the questioning council member. A sure sign of a false statement.Way to go Wicomico!
4:25 is on it!
The story to break is the HR director and the conflicts of personnel policy issues.
Culver does not like anyone with a strong personality who will call him out. He is Narcisstic, does not like to be questioned and thinks he is superior to others. He thinks everyone should obey him and his orders, yet he can’t even obey what is in place. You can never get an honest answer out of him. When you already know the truth he still lies.
Yea about time for Pam to take another vacation as soon as the audit date is set.
