Maryland State Police Arrest Somerset County Woman On Child Sex Charges

February 13, 2019

(CRISFIELD, Md.) — Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a woman with sexual offenses involving four high school students in Somerset County.

The suspect, identified as Samantha Marsh, 33, of Crisfield, Maryland, is charged with 10 counts of fourth-degree sex offense, four counts of perverted practice, four counts of contributing to the condition of a child and one count of attempted fourth-degree sex offense. Marsh was arrested on Tuesday at the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack and is being held without bail at the Somerset County Detention Center.

Investigators have learned that Marsh was working as the school nurse at Crisfield High School & Academy in Crisfield at the time of the alleged incidents. She had been placed on administrative leave prior to her arrest.

An investigation into Marsh was initiated Monday by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Lower Shore Region. According to a preliminary investigation, the alleged offenses occurred between March 2018 and January 2019. The victims are all believed to be students at Crisfield High School & Academy, although none of the alleged activity took place on school grounds. It is believed that Marsh picked up the students in her van from various locations outside of school before taking them to other locations where the offenses occurred.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.

Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Lower Shore Region is comprised of investigators assigned to the region, which includes Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties. Troopers assigned to the unit investigate the most serious and/or time-consuming crimes while also providing investigative support to allied agencies in and throughout this area.

Advertisements