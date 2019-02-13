Maryland State Police Arrest Woman for Abandoning 3 Year Old Son in Apartment

Type of Incident : Child Neglect, Child Abandonment, Hindering/Obstruction, False Statement

Date and Time : February 13, 2019 @ 0819 hrs.

Location: Fairground Dr, Salisbury, MD

(SALISBURY, Md.) — On February 13, 2019 at approximately 0819 hrs., Troopers from MSP Salisbury Barrack responded to westbound Rt. 50 at Booth St. for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

While investigating this collision, it was learned that the at fault driver, 32 year old Chevonne Elizabeth Plater of Salisbury, Maryland, who was being transported to PRMC for injuries, asked the ambulance to stop and exited the ambulance. She fled the scene after law enforcement was alerted that Plater has been known to leave her three year old child unattended at her residence.

Troopers quickly responded to Plater’s residence on Fairground Drive and discovered Plater had arrived to her apartment just prior to them. Troopers determined that Plater’s three year old son was alone locked in the apartment prior to Plater’s arrival. Plater was placed under arrest for child neglect and abandonment, hindering/obstruction and false statement. The Department of Social Services responded and took custody of the child.

Accused #1 : Plater, Chevonne Elizabeth, 32 YOA, B/F, Fairground Dr., Salisbury MD

Investigating Trooper : Tpr. M. Honsinger

Incident # 19-MSP-006539

