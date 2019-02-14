14 February Open Discussion

Happy Valentines’s Day

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “14 February Open Discussion

  2. Do you have a lady friend you are trying to get rid of??? Well for Valentines Day take her to either CRAPPEAN JOE’S or TALL TALES and you won’t have to spend another dime on that chick at all!

    Like

    Reply

  3. A 50 year mardela springs FD vol died last week on his motorcycle and because he had alcohol in his system..word is they won’t pay for his dinner after the funeral ? I wonder if FF still show up at scenes smelling of alcohol hmmmmmmm HYPOCRITES ,you will be getting ZERO $$$$$$ from myself and wife and others if this is true.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s