Motor Vehicle Crash with Serious Injury Crisfield

February 17, 2019

On 2/17/2019 at approximately 0100hrs Troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack were dispatched to Old State Road, and Mariners Road, Crisfield Somerset County regarding a single motor vehicle accident with serious injury. Prior to Trooper’s arrival it was learned the vehicle had veered off the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled over coming to rest on its roof. Upon arrival a single Pontiac van displaying Maryland Registration 3CV9200 was located in the ditch off the roadway, with two seriously injured occupants trapped inside. Both the male and female vehicle occupants were extracted from the vehicle and determined to have serious life threatening injuries. Both were flown via MSP Aviation to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where they were admitted and are currently receiving medical care. Contact was made with Shock Trauma personnel who advised that both the male and female parties involved in the motor vehicle accident were in critical condition and currently under close observation. Due to the nature of the motor vehicle crash and the presence of debilitating/life threatening injuries, Maryland State Police Crash Team personnel were contacted and responded to the scene.

All events occurred in Somerset County Maryland.

