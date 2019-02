February 17, 2019

The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the month of January 2019.

Dorrence West Jr., 40 YOA, Salisbury, MD

Tyreck Horton, 18 YOA, Fruitland, MD

Daniel Thomas II, 44 YOA, Westover, MD

Jonathan Savage, 30 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

Jamal Armstrong, 21 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

Bryant Cannon, 48 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

