18 February Open Discussion

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “18 February Open Discussion

  2. Well Assburro’s back to selling tacos. He can’t decide if he’s going to have a hotdog stand or a taco stand. $1.50 tacos – what are they made out of hamburger helper? Then he posts a picture of the empty parking lot at his joint saying we still have parking left. Goddamn you can’t make this shit up; I laughed out loud

    Like

    Reply

  3. 11:14.. I saw that photo and looked for the old cars. Looks like a joint I’ve seen on TV in Cuba. Photo of taco looked vegan…where’s the beef.

    Like

    Reply

  4. The ONLY REASON he is even there is because the property owner wants rent. He doesn’t care what’s there at least they pay rent. He’s not worried about damage. The place is a SHITHOLE already. Better have your TETANUS SHOT!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s