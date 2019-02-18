I’m ready for spring….Dan has NO IDEA how it will be Wednesday…..Dan, Dan, our wrong weatherman!
Well Assburro’s back to selling tacos. He can’t decide if he’s going to have a hotdog stand or a taco stand. $1.50 tacos – what are they made out of hamburger helper? Then he posts a picture of the empty parking lot at his joint saying we still have parking left. Goddamn you can’t make this shit up; I laughed out loud
11:14 he is The little idiot….20 speakers but only 12 customers drinking only bottled beer……he’s big time!!!! Ha Ha Ha
11:14.. I saw that photo and looked for the old cars. Looks like a joint I’ve seen on TV in Cuba. Photo of taco looked vegan…where’s the beef.
That taco photo he posted wasn’t even of his tacos. If you do a google reverse image search on it, its used in multiple places.
The ONLY REASON he is even there is because the property owner wants rent. He doesn’t care what’s there at least they pay rent. He’s not worried about damage. The place is a SHITHOLE already. Better have your TETANUS SHOT!!
Plus a Young lady was killed there.
7 thoughts on "18 February Open Discussion"
