Fruitland City Manager Throws Away Children’s Book Spot

“To the (curse word ..curse word ..curse word) that stole my little free library-may you (curse word .. curse word..) I hope you really wanted it because the children from the school down the street and the family that used the books to learn English.. will surely miss it…

Today I hate people….

If anyone sees it please let me know!!!

If ya can please repost!!!!

UPDATE…The police investigated and they found out that the Fruitland city manager decided that it wasn’t used enough so he went onto my private property and stole my little private library. The police officer found out that a city of fruitland truck took it away then was able to track down one of the drivers who told him directly that the city manager told him to do this and dispose of the library. So they threw away the library and the books inside. The police officer has reported it stolen and tomorrow I will go press charges.

So be careful of your bikes, scooters or anything else on your lawn that appears that no one is using at the moment because according to the city manager at fruitland, he can just pick it up and throw it away

Another update… received an email from the city manager and he admitted that he had city employees commit the theft but meant no malicious intent -WHAT WAS HIS INTENT THEN???and he was going to TRY and get it back … even if he goes and gets it from the dump, I can’t imagine what it looks like after being slammed in a front loader, driven around and dumped in the land fill… I am stunned he even admitted to it ! I also asked where were the books that were inside and he had no answer…”

Advertisements

16 thoughts on “Fruitland City Manager Throws Away Children’s Book Spot

  1. This is your battle, so my advice isn’t worth much, but I hope you follow through with the charges. The arrogance that the city mgr displayed is alarming. Please update us as this plays out.

    Like

    Reply

    1. If you haven’t contacted WBOC or WMDT or the Daily Times about this, I would really suggest you do so.
      Make.
      A.
      Stink.

      Seriously. Make him famous.

      Like

      Reply

      1. P.S. A government representative went on your personal property and removed something belonging to you without a warrant. I’m no lawyer, but you might want to consult one.

        Like

  2. Omg this is awful….
    What right does he have to make that decisions. If only one kid uses it it’s worth every word in the box..
    How dare he… he should be held accountable and replace it with a NEW one

    Like

    Reply

  6. How does he know that no one was using this book box? Did he have your house under twenty-four-hour surveillance? I can’t believe that in this time in our world of terrorist attacks, constant fighting in politics, and having to worry about school shootings, that this BOOK BOX was his focus. How was that this little ray of sunshine that you put in your yard as a way to spread literature, literacy, and love hurting anybody? For some reason the Fruitland City Manager zeroed in on that little book box as Public Enemy Number One! On the other hand , I see his point . By leaving that box there somebody could come along , read a book , educate themselves and take over his job and do a better job and he’s doing right now . So I guess he felt threatened by leaving that little box there.
    He has his priorities completely screwed up! If that’s the direction he feels the city of Fruitland needs to be headed in the future then perhaps the city of Fruitland needs a new city manager.

    Like

    Reply

  8. With all the garbage piles around Fruitland, cars and junk piles for example that “nobody uses” this is the fight he chooses. What a moron! Hope he is held accountable, anybody else would be.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s