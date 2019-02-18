“To the (curse word ..curse word ..curse word) that stole my little free library-may you (curse word .. curse word..) I hope you really wanted it because the children from the school down the street and the family that used the books to learn English.. will surely miss it…
Today I hate people….
If anyone sees it please let me know!!!
If ya can please repost!!!!
UPDATE…The police investigated and they found out that the Fruitland city manager decided that it wasn’t used enough so he went onto my private property and stole my little private library. The police officer found out that a city of fruitland truck took it away then was able to track down one of the drivers who told him directly that the city manager told him to do this and dispose of the library. So they threw away the library and the books inside. The police officer has reported it stolen and tomorrow I will go press charges.
So be careful of your bikes, scooters or anything else on your lawn that appears that no one is using at the moment because according to the city manager at fruitland, he can just pick it up and throw it away
Another update… received an email from the city manager and he admitted that he had city employees commit the theft but meant no malicious intent -WHAT WAS HIS INTENT THEN???and he was going to TRY and get it back … even if he goes and gets it from the dump, I can’t imagine what it looks like after being slammed in a front loader, driven around and dumped in the land fill… I am stunned he even admitted to it ! I also asked where were the books that were inside and he had no answer…”
16 thoughts on “Fruitland City Manager Throws Away Children’s Book Spot”
This is your battle, so my advice isn’t worth much, but I hope you follow through with the charges. The arrogance that the city mgr displayed is alarming. Please update us as this plays out.
LikeLike
If you haven’t contacted WBOC or WMDT or the Daily Times about this, I would really suggest you do so.
Make.
A.
Stink.
Seriously. Make him famous.
LikeLike
P.S. A government representative went on your personal property and removed something belonging to you without a warrant. I’m no lawyer, but you might want to consult one.
LikeLike
Absolutely go after that manager!!!!!
LikeLike
Omg this is awful….
What right does he have to make that decisions. If only one kid uses it it’s worth every word in the box..
How dare he… he should be held accountable and replace it with a NEW one
LikeLike
What a dick. I hope they press those charges and burn him to the ground.
LikeLike
They should make him purchase at least 2 new ones , place 1 right at the post office and the other would go to you.
LikeLike
As a city counsel member.Rest assure this will be addressed and resolved
Thank you
LikeLike
Lol “city counsel”? Don’t you mean ” council”?
LikeLike
Voice text
My apology
LikeLike
How does he know that no one was using this book box? Did he have your house under twenty-four-hour surveillance? I can’t believe that in this time in our world of terrorist attacks, constant fighting in politics, and having to worry about school shootings, that this BOOK BOX was his focus. How was that this little ray of sunshine that you put in your yard as a way to spread literature, literacy, and love hurting anybody? For some reason the Fruitland City Manager zeroed in on that little book box as Public Enemy Number One! On the other hand , I see his point . By leaving that box there somebody could come along , read a book , educate themselves and take over his job and do a better job and he’s doing right now . So I guess he felt threatened by leaving that little box there.
He has his priorities completely screwed up! If that’s the direction he feels the city of Fruitland needs to be headed in the future then perhaps the city of Fruitland needs a new city manager.
LikeLike
10:35…I get your drift and appreciate it. I haven’t viewed either of those liberal sources in twenty some years. Thanks
LikeLike
With all the garbage piles around Fruitland, cars and junk piles for example that “nobody uses” this is the fight he chooses. What a moron! Hope he is held accountable, anybody else would be.
LikeLike
And the City Manager is Retired Md State Police… Wow…
LikeLike
That right there probably explains everything.
They see it as them OR us. Not them AND us.
LikeLike
So sad! It looks amazing! Get rid of that city manager!!!!
LikeLike