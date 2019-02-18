“To the (curse word ..curse word ..curse word) that stole my little free library-may you (curse word .. curse word..) I hope you really wanted it because the children from the school down the street and the family that used the books to learn English.. will surely miss it…
Today I hate people….
If anyone sees it please let me know!!!
If ya can please repost!!!!
UPDATE…The police investigated and they found out that the Fruitland city manager decided that it wasn’t used enough so he went onto my private property and stole my little private library. The police officer found out that a city of fruitland truck took it away then was able to track down one of the drivers who told him directly that the city manager told him to do this and dispose of the library. So they threw away the library and the books inside. The police officer has reported it stolen and tomorrow I will go press charges.
So be careful of your bikes, scooters or anything else on your lawn that appears that no one is using at the moment because according to the city manager at fruitland, he can just pick it up and throw it away
Another update… received an email from the city manager and he admitted that he had city employees commit the theft but meant no malicious intent -WHAT WAS HIS INTENT THEN???and he was going to TRY and get it back … even if he goes and gets it from the dump, I can’t imagine what it looks like after being slammed in a front loader, driven around and dumped in the land fill… I am stunned he even admitted to it ! I also asked where were the books that were inside and he had no answer…”
6 thoughts on “Fruitland City Manager Throws Away Children’s Book Spot”
This is your battle, so my advice isn’t worth much, but I hope you follow through with the charges. The arrogance that the city mgr displayed is alarming. Please update us as this plays out.
LikeLike
If you haven’t contacted WBOC or WMDT or the Daily Times about this, I would really suggest you do so.
Make.
A.
Stink.
Seriously. Make him famous.
LikeLike
P.S. A government representative went on your personal property and removed something belonging to you without a warrant. I’m no lawyer, but you might want to consult one.
LikeLike
Omg this is awful….
What right does he have to make that decisions. If only one kid uses it it’s worth every word in the box..
How dare he… he should be held accountable and replace it with a NEW one
LikeLike
What a dick. I hope they press those charges and burn him to the ground.
LikeLike
They should make him purchase at least 2 new ones , place 1 right at the post office and the other would go to you.
LikeLike