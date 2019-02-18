Fruitland City Manager Throws Away Children’s Book Spot

“To the (curse word ..curse word ..curse word) that stole my little free library-may you (curse word .. curse word..) I hope you really wanted it because the children from the school down the street and the family that used the books to learn English.. will surely miss it…

Today I hate people….

If anyone sees it please let me know!!!

If ya can please repost!!!!

UPDATE…The police investigated and they found out that the Fruitland city manager decided that it wasn’t used enough so he went onto my private property and stole my little private library. The police officer found out that a city of fruitland truck took it away then was able to track down one of the drivers who told him directly that the city manager told him to do this and dispose of the library. So they threw away the library and the books inside. The police officer has reported it stolen and tomorrow I will go press charges.

So be careful of your bikes, scooters or anything else on your lawn that appears that no one is using at the moment because according to the city manager at fruitland, he can just pick it up and throw it away

Another update… received an email from the city manager and he admitted that he had city employees commit the theft but meant no malicious intent -WHAT WAS HIS INTENT THEN???and he was going to TRY and get it back … even if he goes and gets it from the dump, I can’t imagine what it looks like after being slammed in a front loader, driven around and dumped in the land fill… I am stunned he even admitted to it ! I also asked where were the books that were inside and he had no answer…”

