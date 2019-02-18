Lowereasternshorenews Exclusive Crisfield Nurse Photo That Brought Story To It’s Conclusion

Obviously I blurred the photo out, but I left enough visible to give you the idea.The 14 second video was sent to one of the students she was having inappropriate relations with via snapchat. If you are unfamiliar snapchat deletes messages after a certain time limit. Obviously dealing with teenagers they knew how to screen capture the image on the screen before its deletion and kept this copy of this picture. This photo made its rounds to various students until it finally caught the attention of an adult .

It is beyond sad that someone with a cushy job as a school nurse with 3 small children and a loving husband would decide sleeping with multiple high school students was her best life path.

Advertisements