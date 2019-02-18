Obviously I blurred the photo out, but I left enough visible to give you the idea.The 14 second video was sent to one of the students she was having inappropriate relations with via snapchat. If you are unfamiliar snapchat deletes messages after a certain time limit. Obviously dealing with teenagers they knew how to screen capture the image on the screen before its deletion and kept this copy of this picture. This photo made its rounds to various students until it finally caught the attention of an adult .
It is beyond sad that someone with a cushy job as a school nurse with 3 small children and a loving husband would decide sleeping with multiple high school students was her best life path.
9 thoughts on “Lowereasternshorenews Exclusive Crisfield Nurse Photo That Brought Story To It’s Conclusion”
She a secret HO! Very disturbing, schools need to tighten up there interviewing process for giving these folks jobs! Has to be something in her background or past employment!
Can I have a copy of this
You ought to send it around unblurred and let her have her whorelight that she obviously wanted 😂😂😂😂
I think you need to spend an hour in a school nurse office and you will quickly learn that it is NOT A CUSHY JOB! The days of temperatures and bandages were over many years ago! The general population has no clue what goes on in the schools and WHO they service! I’ve personally dealt with on a daily basis students with life threatening seizures who stop breathing, child abuse (physical and sexual) and neglect and parents being put in jail, trachs, oxygen, quadriplegics, anaphylaxis, students in a vegetative state, traumatic brain injured, severely emotionally disabled, kids with ankle monitors, uncontrolled diabetics, tube feedings, staff with broken nose and arms and other injuries requiring further medical treatment due to being injured by students, staff with heart issues, severe hypoglycemia, miscarriage and the list goes on and this is a local public elementary school!
***As for the Crisfield High School nurse, totally inappropriate and criminal behavior and an embarrassment to the nursing profession!***
I meant no offense I know nurses have tough job I meant it more as a term for having a good job not an easy one
Look at the avg salary for Maryland! Almost 60k with benefits. I would say a good job!
8:30 you make a good point, nurses are a very valuable part of the medical profession! With all that said, they are just like many others with some having major issues themselves…drug addiction, alcoholics and apparently perverts! This one probably fits all the categories. Many don’t even take job seriously, so although you sound like a respectable person, many in this line of work are not, sadly!!!
She was messing around with black students – NASTY!!!
I sure hope B at 8:30 AM is not the same clown of a nurse that was down here two years ago. She could never be found in her office doing her job because she was out and about putting her mouth into everything else. There were a lot of us ready to have a big party when we found out that The two clowns were leaving. Sorry that WHS had to get either of them, but we are sure glad to have them out of here!
