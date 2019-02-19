…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON WEDNESDAY

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON ESTWEDNESDAY
* WHAT…Snow followed by sleet, then a brief period of freezing
rain. Total snow accumulation of one to two inches and ice
accumulation of a light glaze expected.
* WHERE…Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to noon EST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
