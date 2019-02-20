Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Friday, February 15, 2019 members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Cambridge Police Department executed a Search & Seizure Warrant at 2339 Hudson Road, Apartment 306, Cambridge, Md. Upon entry the target of the investigation 49 year old Albert Jerome Ricks of that address and 29 year old Mar Shon Ryshay Jolley also of that address were located inside of the residence. The search revealed Crack Cocaine, Under 10 grams of Marijuana and Paraphernalia. Ricks was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of paraphernalia, Failure to obey a lawful order and Disorderly Conduct. Jolley was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of paraphernalia. Both suspects were released pending action by the District Court.