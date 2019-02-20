Ocean City Police Release 2018 Annual Report Highlighting 22% Decrease in Crime

OCEAN CITY, MD – (February 20, 2019): The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) has released their 2018 Annual Report, highlighting a fourth consecutive year of historic low crime rates.

In 2018, the OCPD experienced a 22 percent decrease in serious crime in comparison to the previous five years, and a 15 percent decrease from 2017. Most notably, the report shows that there was a 40 percent decrease in rapes and a 36 percent decrease in robberies. Additionally, citizen-initiated calls for service decreased by over 1,300 calls – an indicator that officers were proactive and addressed issues before citizens took notice.

“After achieving yet another year of historic lows in crime, the officers and staff members that make up the Ocean City Police Department continue to exceed my expectations,” commented Chief Ross Buzzuro. “The facts and figures within this report are a testament to their hard work and dedication to keeping this town and its citizens safe.”

In addition to crime and enforcement statistics, the Annual Report highlights the OCPD’s focus on community engagement. This includes efforts to join other agencies in homeless outreach and new community events, such as Cones with Cops and the Mounted Unit Open House. Accomplishments of each of the three divisions of the OCPD are also emphasized in the report.

To view the entire 2018 Annual Report, visit https://oceancitymd.gov/pdf/PoliceAnnualReport.pdf

