Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release

QA Press Release 2/19

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 2/15/19 at approximately 11:47pm

LOCATION: 301 Northbound and Route 305 in Centreville, MD

DRIVER: Colin Catterton, 19yo male from Odenton, MD

DETAILS: Sergeant (Sgt.) Hampton observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit on Route 301. Sgt. Hampton conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Colin Catteron. While speaking with Catterton, Sgt. Hampton detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Sgt. Hampton conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located more than 10 grams of marijuana. During his investigation, Sgt. Hampton learned that Catterton’s license was suspended. Catterton was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana for distribution. Catterton was also issued the appropriate traffic citations.

DEPUTY: Sergeant S. Hampton

CASE: 19-0004488

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Burglary

DATE / TIME: 2/15/19 at approximately 5:15 pm

LOCATION: 1700 Block of Perry’s Corner Road, Queenstown, MD

VICTIM: 35yo male from Queenstown, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Iman responded to the above address in reference to a burglary. The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect had made entry into the residence on February 15th between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. According to the victim, money and jewelry were taken from the residence. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Iman at 410-758-0770 ext. 1966 or miman@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy M. Iman

CASE: 19-0004448

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 2/16/19 at approximately 9:40 am

LOCATION: 100 Block of Stanford Road, Centreville, MD

VICTIM: 80yo male from Centreville, MD

DETAILS: Lieutenant Meil responded to the above address in reference to a theft.

The victim reported that his license plate was missing from his utility trailer while it was parked in the victim’s driveway. The victim advised that he last observed the tag on February 2nd at approximately 5:30 pm and noticed the tag missing on February 15th at approximately 5:30 pm. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Lieutenant Meil at 410-758-0770 ext.1235 or mmeil@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Lieutenant M. Meil

CASE: 19-0004499

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Driving under the influence

DATE / TIME: 2/16/19 at approximately 2:20 am

LOCATION: Main Street in Stevensville, MD

DRIVER: Kelsey Beall, 22yo female from Crofton, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Pack observed a vehicle cross the center line in the roadway multiple times. DFC Pack conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Kelsey Beall. While speaking with Beall, DFC Pack detected an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. DFC Pack conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Beall. Based on the test results, Beall was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class L. Pack

CASE: 19-0004492

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 2/17/19 at approximately 7:01 am

LOCATION: 100 Block of Lently Farm Lane, Centreville, MD

VICTIM: 33yo male from Centreville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Patikowski responded to the above address in reference to a theft. The victim reported that someone had made entry into his and his wife’s vehicles while they were parked in the driveway. The victim added that his wallet was taken from his pickup truck and an alarm clock was taken from his wife’s Range Rover. On February 18th, Deputy Baitsholts responded to the 200 Block of Three Creeks Drive in reference to found property. Upon arrival, Deputy Baitsholts located the victim’s wallet and returned it to the victim. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact DFC Patikowski at 410-758-0770 ext.1962 or jpatikowski@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class J. Patikowski

CASE: 19-0004364

*********************************************