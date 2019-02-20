The Seaford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is requesting assistance in locating 46 year old Randy Crum

Press Release

. Crum is a Tier 1 Registered Sex Offender who has failed to comply with properly registering. A warrant for Crum’s arrest is currently active for Failure to Re-Register as a Sex Offender. Anyone with information regarding Crum’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Seaford Police Department at (302)629-6644 or the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center Facebook page. Information can also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Senior Corporal Eric Chambers

Public Information Officer

