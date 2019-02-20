Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Dashield, Melissa

Incident: Possession of Crack Cocaine

Date of Incident: 11 February 2019

Location : 100 block of N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Melissa D. Dashield, 33, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 11 February 2019 at 9:38 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in which Melissa Dashield was a passenger. During the stop a probable cause search of Dashield was conducted and she was discovered to have crack cocaine and a smoking device in her possession.

The deputy placed Dashield under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Dashield on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brickhouse, Tamia

Incident: Driving Suspended / Resisting Arrest

Date of Incident: 14 February 2019

Location : S. Salisbury Blvd. at E. Carroll St., Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Tamia J. Brickhouse, 29, New Church, VA

Narrative : On 14 February 2019 at 2:00 PM, a deputy was at District Court attending a case against Tamia Brickhouse who was facing charges of Driving Suspended and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol stemming from an arrest in December when that case was continued until March. The deputy watched Brickhouse exit the court house and drive away while still under a suspended driver’s license.

The deputy caught up with Brickhouse, who was still behind the wheel, and stopped her on S. Salisbury Boulevard and initiated an arrest for Driving While Suspended. Instead of complying, Brickhouse became argumentative and even accused the deputy of harassing her. After initially refusing to exit her vehicle, she finally complied but tried to pull herself away from the deputy’s grasp.

The deputy transported Brickhouse to the Detention Center where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Brickhouse on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Driving While Suspended and Resisting Arrest

Incident: Possession of CDS

Date of Incident: 14 February 2019

Location : Rt. 50 at Chippewa Blvd., Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Jacinta J. Allen, 43, Nanticoke, MD

Narrative : On 14 February 2019 at 5:25 PM a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Jacinta Allen for a traffic violation. During the encounter, the deputy discovered that the Pennsylvania registration plates displayed on Allen’s vehicle had been suspended. Base on observed indicators a drug K9 scan was requested which yielded a positive alert for the presence of the odor of illegal drugs.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the deputy located a crack pipe, a small amount of crack cocaine, oxycodone pills and suboxone pills. The deputy then placed Allen under arrest.

Allen was transported to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Allen on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of Suboxone and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

