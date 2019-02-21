21 February Open Discussion This is a JA free zone. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “21 February Open Discussion”
I heard on NPR that the Democrat Party is splitting in two. The Democratic Socialists/Progressives and the Centrists. They need to call it what it is – the COMMUNIST party.
LikeLike
I see on Fox News that the so called actor, Smollett, that claimed a hate crime was leveled against him by a Trump supporter is in police custody for possibly making a false report to police! They are saying he organized the whole thing! Doesn’t surprise anyone….more actors that think someone really wants to hear their political views. Lock his ass up and throw away the key!
LikeLike
I hope Bernie Sanders wins. He has some great ideas. All low income workers should make $15 hour. I also agree that some people should get 1000 a month until they find work. Free health care should be a right and guns should only be used be law enforcement. We don’t need a wall we should be able as humans to welcome all people in this nation with open arms. And wealthy people should pay more of their fair share to help the low income people.
LikeLike
You are a special kind of stupid !!!
LikeLike
What peeves me is they were waiting for the turd to turn himself in, unlike bum rushing where he “stays” like they did the ole Stone fellow. As for the Bernie comment, thank you for thinking so ignorant. You are the reason we have a great president now. President Donald J. Trump. Man I love hearing and seeing that. Sorry your Bernie or the failed candidate was flush out by then candidate Donald J. Trump.
LikeLike