Gold Alert Issued for Missing Lewes Teen

 

 

Date Posted: Thursday, February 21st, 2019

Lewes – The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for Rielley Ryan, 14 of Lewes who was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Tall Pines MHP, Lewes.

Rielley is approximately 5’02” tall, weighing approximately 125 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a wind breaker style jacket (Displaying Cape Henlopen Cheerleading), light colored jeans and a white baseball cap (possibly Nike).

Attempts by family and law enforcement to contact or locate Rielley have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for her safety and welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or by calling 911.  Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s