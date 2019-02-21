Gold Alert Issued for Missing Lewes Teen

Lewes – The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for Rielley Ryan, 14 of Lewes who was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Tall Pines MHP, Lewes.

Rielley is approximately 5’02” tall, weighing approximately 125 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a wind breaker style jacket (Displaying Cape Henlopen Cheerleading), light colored jeans and a white baseball cap (possibly Nike).

Attempts by family and law enforcement to contact or locate Rielley have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for her safety and welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe