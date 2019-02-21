Gold Alert Issued for Wesley College Student Missing Since February 12th, 2019

Incident/Complaint#: 50-19-4518

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at approximately 6:21PM

Location: Wesley College, 120 N. State Street, Dover, DE

Officer Releasing Information: M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, Public Information Officer

Narrative:

The Dover Police Department is issuing a Gold Alert while they investigate a missing person. Erick Acevedo-Palencia (21) was last seen leaving the Malmberg Hall dorm at Wesley College at approximately 6:21PM on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019. Surveillance footage shows Acavedo-Palencia leaving the dorm and walking towards the nearby intersection of Division Street and Bradford Street. Acevedo-Palencia was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black athletic-type pants with a white stripe, and white sneakers. He is approximately 6’2″ and 175 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Erick Acevedo-Palencia has a residence in Wilmington, Delaware as well.

During the investigation, it was learned that Acevedo-Palencia made statements to others that are cause for concern for his health and safety, prompting the Gold Alert.

If anyone has any information that can help investigators locate Acevedo-Palencia, please call 302-736-7111.

Still image shows Acevedo-Palencia leaving Wesley College’s Malmberg Hall

Erick Acevedo-Palencia