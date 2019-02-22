22 February Open Discussion Remember this is a JA free zone. Thank you for participating in this column. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
9 thoughts on “22 February Open Discussion”
LAUGHING AT SNOWFLAKE DEMS GOING DOWN THE TUBES KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK JUSSIE SMOLLETT SUPPORTERS UR CIVIL WAR IS COMING SOON PUNKS ….
Wait till next election when Bernie or worse gets elected then they will really start tearing this country apart.
8:42….prop ole Bernie up next to the juke box! Dems already plotting his demise!! He ain’t radical enough anymore…..
Rain, rain, rain…..steam shrimp 🍤 and cold 🍺 beer sounds like that will fix my blues!!! Village Inn sounds like the place…..
Bye Maryland you’ve becoming to liberal for me!
8:45 — Bye, Bye, Bye…don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya!!!
I just got the real pic of the tacos:
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Delimex-Beef-Cheddar-Rolled-Tacos-23-count-Box/35103133
lettuce and tomato come in a little pile on the side of the paper plate
8:47 that’s funny right there…..but probably very accurate!!!
9:09 you won’t be saying that once you see your taxes STILL going up to support the SHITHOLE you call Baltimore. Hell just look around Salisbury/wicomico county. Look at all the rental properties. Look at all the foreclosures and short sales. Why are you taxes so high?? What are you paying for?? I think 8:45 is smarter than you. But your probably on disability or to far in debt to get out. SUCKS TO BE YOU!!
