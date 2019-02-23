Weekend Open Discussion 23-24 February

Remember JA comments will be ignored.  We are all grownups….lets keep the discussion’s lively and entertaining.  You can be funny without being vulgar.  Enjoy your weekend.

5 thoughts on “Weekend Open Discussion 23-24 February

  2. What has happened in Maryland, they just voted to give illegals scholarships over MD citizens. They want to make MD a sanctuary state and provide safe needle sites. If you are one of the many complianers who don’t call, vote or email your representative, no need to comment as you are part of the problem. Time to move.

  3. Yeah move to California or New York…..oh heck wait they are in the same boat, well maybe you can fine a State out of the other 47???? Good luck with your move!!!

  4. Cawibbing blows is doing so well they have to Open for bfast bc nobody is showing up during the day and night lololololol soon he will be open 24/7.

