Somerset County Sheriffs Office recent arrest:

Darryl Antonio Merrill of Crisfield, arrested 2-4-19 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Merrill was later held without bond.

Issaiah Jacob Ballard of Crisfield, arrested 2-4-19 on a warrant for violation of probation. Ballard was later held without bond.

Willie Winfred Beals of Nanticoke Maryland, arrested 2-7-19 on a warrant for violation of probation. Beals was later held without bond. Terry Tyrone Howard of Pocomoke, arrested 2-11-19 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Howard was later held without bond. Eladio Mendez Diaz of Salisbury, arrested 2-16-19 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Diaz was later held on a $5,000 bond. Guy Edwin Edley Jr. of Princess Anne, arrested 2-18-19 on a warrant for violation of probation. Edley was later held without bond.

Advertisements