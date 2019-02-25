DEEP CREEK DUNK 2019! A few weeks ago we shared how our OSFM team raised over $3,800.00 for the Polar Bear Plunge. Today our Underwater Hazarardous Device Technicians who are assigned to our Bomb Squad helped out in another way. These specially trained Bomb Technicians along with divers from Natural Resources Police and Maryland State Police stood watch over the safety of this years participants. We congratulate everyone who participated in this years ‘Dunk’ which is celebrating its 21st year.