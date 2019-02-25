We need the public’s help on identifying this suspect from a shoplifting at save a lot on February 22, 2019. Please contact Seaford Police Dept and 911 Center at 629 6644 if you have any information. Thank you. Officer Laurion
4 thoughts on “Seaford Police Dept Press Release”
What is he stealing from Save a lot?
country style ribs
Fred G. Sanford. The G stands for “Gotcha”…
That’s Grady from fred sanford
