Seaford Police Dept Press Release

We need the public’s help on identifying this suspect from a shoplifting at save a lot on February 22, 2019. Please contact Seaford Police Dept and 911 Center at 629 6644 if you have any information. Thank you. Officer Laurion

Image may contain: car
Image may contain: car
4 thoughts on "Seaford Police Dept Press Release

