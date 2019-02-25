Traffic Violations and DUI Offenses Salisbury MSP

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Type of Incident: Alcohol Related Motor Vehicle Collision

Date and Time: 2/25/2019 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Old Ocean City Road at Potomac Avenue Salisbury, Maryland

Charges: Traffic Violations and DUI Offenses

Disposition: Nicole Lynn Lewis was arrested and processed in accordance to Maryland State Police Policy. She was released on citations from the Maryland State Police Barrack to a valid and sober driver.

Vehicle(s): Vehicle # 1: 2004 Chevrolet Malibu

Vehicle # 2: 2012 Kia Sorento

Driver/passengers(s)/pedestrian: Driver of Vehicle # 1: Nicole Lynn Lewis, 38

Driver of Vehicle # 2: Kristina Sirman, 55

Injuries: Kristina Sirman transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for further observation by Salisbury EMS.

Accused: Nicole Lynn Lewis of Salisbury Maryland

Narrative: On 2/25/2019 at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Old Ocean City Road in the area of Potomac Avenue Salisbury Wicomico Maryland.

Upon their arrival they made contact with the drivers of both vehicles and upon further investigation determined the driver of the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu was in violation. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Nicole Lynn Lewis 30 years old of Salisbury Maryland. Troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Lewis’ breath and person. Road side standardized field sobriety test were demonstrated for Lewis. Lewis completed the test unsatisfactorily and was placed under arrest and transported to the Maryland State Police Barrack for processing.

Lewis was issued the appropriate citations for the collision and various DUI offenses and was released to a valid and sober driver from the barrack.

Investigating Trooper: TFC J. Monk

Incident # 19-MSP-008364

Barrack Commander: Lt. C. Davala

Assistant Barrack Commander: F/Sgt. M. Rickard

Advertisements