Two Men Arrested on Several Drug Charges After Receiving Drug Shipment by Mail 2-25-2019

Incident/Complaint#: 50-19-5395

Date/Time: Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at 2:15PM

Location: Dover Post Office, 55 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Officer Releasing Information: M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, Public Information Officer

Narrative:

The Dover Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations Department arrested two men on Friday on numerous drug charges after receiving MDMA (ecstasy) through the mail at the Dover Post Office. Assisting in the investigation were Customs and Border Patrol and United States Postal Inspections.

Both Michael Palmer, Jr. (31) and Sheldon Claud (38) were arrested without incident in the parking lot of the Dover Post Office after receiving the package containing MDMA. In addition to the 201.2 grams of MDMA, the men were found in possession of the following items:

-45.2 grams of powder cocaine

-27.6 grams of crack cocaine

-532.6 grams of marijuana

-196 doses of LSD

-Approximately 1,239 bags of heroin (8.673 grams)

-52 vials of THC oil (approx. 38.084 grams)

-Loaded 9mm handgun

-$6,904 in drug proceeds

As a result of the incident Michael Palmer, Jr. was charged with the following offenses and committed to SCI in default of $702,200 cash bond:

-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

-Possession of Heroin

-Possession of MDMA

-Possession of Crack Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

-Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine

-Possession of LSD (2x)

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana

-Possession of Marijuana

-Conspiracy 2nd Degree

-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited

-Drug Paraphernalia

Sheldon Claud was committed to SCI in default of $691,200 cash bond on the following charges:

-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

-Possession of Heroin

-Possession of MDMA

-Possession of Crack Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

-Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine

-Possession of LSD (2x)

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana

-Possession of Marijuana

-Conspiracy 2nd Degree

-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited

-Drug Paraphernalia