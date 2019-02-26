26 February Open Discussion

Let me know by commenting.  Do you want two separate columns?  One for open discussion or two columns which would include a column for all things  JA  and other unimportant information.  And finally…what would you name that daily column?

12 thoughts on “26 February Open Discussion

    1. Perfect example of what needs to go in another column. LOL Lets call the new column “The Sandbox”. The place where comments like this need to be buried like a cat turd.

  4. I’d call it a waste of time. I don’t understand the need to talk about JA at all!! Why keep bringing him up? I just don’t get it. Are some that obsessed with him?

      1. ROFLMAO MORON….That is the best you can do? I bet the next thing out of your mouth is “JT is fat”. What else you got Einstein?

  5. I think you should do two Open Discussions, one for general discussion and one specifically for Bashing A$$BURROW and maybe that’s what you should call it.

