Bad Accident Press Release

Type of Incident: Motor Vehicle Collision – Serious Injury

Date and Time: 02/26/2019 @ 1129 hrs

Location: S/B Rt. 50 Bypass, South of Rt. 50 Exit, Salisbury, Wicomico County, Maryland

Vehicle 1: 2013 Hyundai Elantra

Driver of Vehicle 1: Jalissa Rashan Worthy (31) of Salisbury, MD

Vehicle 2: 1998 Honda Civic

Driver of Vehicle 2: Wayne Mitchell Jr. (49) of Snow Hill, MD

Narrative: Troopers responded to the above location in reference to a two vehicle collision. Through their investigation Troopers determined a vehicle operated by Wayne Mitchell Jr. of Snow Hill was traveling S/B in Lane 2 when it was struck in the rear bumper by a vehicle operated by Jalissa Worth – of Salisbury whowas traveling in the same direction. In the investigation by Maryland State Troopers of the Salisbury Barrack, it was determined Worthy failed to reduce speed to avoid a collision, thus striking Mitchell’s 1998 Honda Civic. Due to the severity of the collision between vehicles, EMS responded to the scene. Professional care providers determined the injuries sustained to a passenger in Mitchell’s vehiclerequired advanced treatment from Maryland State Police Aviation Command. The injured – Charles Januska of Salisbury MD, was airlifted by MSP Trooper 4 to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore MD. The investigation is on-going with charges pending. US Route 13/50 Bypass was closed for approximately 60 minutes and is now reopened.

Troopers were assisted by MSP Trooper 4, MSP SYSCOM, Salisbury City Fire Department and Maryland Department of Transportation – District One (1).

Released with the Authority of;

Investigating Trooper: TFC Clopper

Barrack Commander: Lt. Christopher Davala

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

