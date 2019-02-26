WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE·TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2019

Incident: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol / Resisting Arrest

Date of Incident: 24 February 2019

Location : 500 block of Swan Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: David Craig Robinson, 60, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 24 February 2019 at 2:51 PM a deputy responded to investigate a reported altercation at a residence in the 500 block of Swan Road that reportedly involved David Robinson. Upon arrival the deputy learned that Robinson had left the residence but returned back and drove onto the property. The deputy, who was standing in the front yard, approached Robinson and detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from him along with other indicators that caused the deputy to presume that Robinson was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Robinson denied consuming alcohol and attempted to walk away from the deputy. The deputy took actions to prevent Robinson from leaving and attempted to start sobriety testing which Robinson declined to do.

The deputy attempted to take Robinson into custody but Robinson declined that also as he attempted to pull away from the deputy. The deputy was able to get Robinson into handcuffs at which point he became verbally abusive and threatening towards the deputy, at times threatening the deputy’s life.

Robinson was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Robinson in the Detention Center without bond pending a District Court bond review.

Charges: Resisting Arrest and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Incident: Burglary

Date of Incident: 25 February 2019

Location : 600 block of E. Lincoln Avenue, Salisbury, MD

Suspect:

Jeremy E. Reid, 33, Salisbury, MD Sunny Mae Schrum, 28, Berlin, MD

Narrative : On 25 February 2019 at 11:45 AM, a deputy responded to the report of unwanted subjects inside a vacant residence in the 600 block of E. Lincoln Avenue in Salisbury. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted after a prospective tenant had come to look at the house and observed through a window that two subjects were sleeping on the floor of one of the bedrooms.

The deputy was able to make contact with the two subjects, Jeremy Reid and Sunny Schrum, and placed them both under arrest. Both Reid and Schrum were transported to the Central Booking Unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the commissioner released Schrum on an Unsecured Bond while detaining Reid in the Detention Center without bond.

Charges: Burglary 3rd Degree and Burglary 4th Degree