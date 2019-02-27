What is on the agenda today? We still need input before we commit to a second open discussion column for the general JA and BS that some of our readers like. Tell us what you want.
2 thoughts on “27 February Open Discussion”
I would like to see Joe Biden run for office! I hope Mayor Day in the future runs for the governor of Maryland he has the right leader ship to do so. He has done wonderful things for Salisbury imagine the great things he will do for the great state
Where’s the new discussions columm?
