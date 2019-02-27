HEARING ALERT: Maryland Department Of Health – Capital And Grant Programs – State Grants

Important Legislation Increases The Amount The State Can Fund For Mental Health, Addiction, And Developmental Disabilities Facilities

Note: Senate Budget and Taxation Committee to Hold Hearing on SB 164 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 1:00 PM

House Appropriations Committee to Hold Hearing on HB 155 on Thursday, February 28, 2019, 1:00 PM

Maryland Department Of Health – Capital And Grant Programs – State Grants

Governor Hogan’s Proposed Legislation Increases The Percentage Amount In State Grants That Can Be Used To Pay For Capital Costs For Community Mental Health, Addiction, And Developmental Disabilities Facilities; Also Increases Caps On The Percentages Of Certain Costs That May Be Covered By State Grants Under The Federally Qualified Health Centers Grant Program. “The allocation and use of State funds under this subtitle are subject to the following terms and conditions. State funds may be used only for the constriction, acquisition, renovation, and equipping of facilities including the reports, plans, specifications, site improvements, surveys, and other related programs. Any federal grant that is available for this purpose shall be applied first to the cost of construction, acquisition, renovation, or equipping of a facility. A State grant shall provide up to [50 percent] 75% of the eligible cost remaining after the federal grant has been applied. For projects designated under federal regulations, State plans, or the departmental regulations as eligible for poverty area funding, State grants shall amount to up to [75 percent] 90% of the eligible cost remaining after the federal grant has been applied.” Note: Figures in brackets are proposed to be removed from existing law. (“Senate Bill 164,” Maryland General Assembly, 1/21/19)

