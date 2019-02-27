Multi-State Investigation Dismantling Eastern Shore Drug Distribution Operation

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Law enforcement agencies working together in a multi-state, multi-jurisdictional drug investigation have identified and arrested the alleged leader of a drug importation and distribution operation and are working with prosecutors on the pending indictments of potentially dozens of others associated with the operation.

The following suspects are charged in Delaware by Delaware State Police at this time:

James M. Frazier, 33, of Cambridge, MD and Seaford, DE. Frazier is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin tier 4, two counts of possession of heroin tier 5, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine tier 4, possession of methamphetamine tier 5, possession with intent to distribute cocaine tier 4, possession of cocaine tier 5, two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana tier 4, two counts of possession of marijuana tier 5, three counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm, three counts of second degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Sussex Correctional Institution on $809,000 bond.

Trivette Jackson, 37, of Federalsburg, MD and Dover, DE. She is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana tier 4, possession of marijuana tier 5, second degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was released on a $21,000 unsecured bond.

Donisha Holland, 25, of Seaford, DE. Holland is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin tier 4, possession of heroin tier 5, possession with intent to distribute marijuana tier 2, possession of marijuana tier 3, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, receiving a stolen firearm, second degree conspiracy, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Holland was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $50,500 secured bond.

Beginning in the fall of 2018, the Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit (MSP HIU) in conjunction with the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force (DCNTF), the Caroline County Drug Task Force (CCDTF), Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit (SCDU), Seaford Police Department (SPD), Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Dorchester and Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Offices began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing large quantities of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

The investigation revealed that James Martell Frazier, a.k.a. “Tellz”, “Telly”, was the organizer, supervisor, financier, and manager of a major drug trafficking organization. Frazier obtained large quantities of drugs from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, which were later redistributed in communities throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Frazier had been previously identified as the largest illegal drug supplier in the area from prior police drug investigations.

On February 23, 2019, the investigation concluded with a coordinated operation that included the service of numerous search and seizure warrants in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New York.

The following items were recovered during of the course of this investigation:

More than 5,900 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture

More than 1,100 grams of suspected cocaine

More than 300 grams of suspected crack cocaine

More than 450 grams of suspected methamphetamine

More than 74 lbs. of suspected marijuana

More than 70 methylphenidate (Schedule II) prescription pills

Five regulated firearms, two of which were reported stolen

One money counter

More than $97,900 in suspected drug-related cash

Five vehicles with an estimated value of $140,000

*All weights are approximate and include packaging. The drugs recovered during this investigation have a total street value of approximately $1,000,000.

Investigators will be working with prosecutors on the continuing investigation. Charges will be forthcoming on the remaining co-conspirators and criminal associates of Frazier’s drug trafficking organization.

Other assisting law enforcement agencies include: Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force, Kent County Narcotics Task Force, Talbot County Narcotics Task Force, Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force, Somerset County Narcotics Task Force, Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, Virginia State Police, Eastern Shore Information Center, Drug Enforcement Administration, Delaware State Police.

In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of drug-related overdose deaths in Maryland. This overall escalation is largely attributable to increases in opiate-related abuse. In response to the alarming trend, Governor Larry Hogan issued Executive Order 01.01.2015.12, creating the Heroin and Opioid Emergency Task Force, charged with advising and assisting Governor Hogan in establishing a coordinated Statewide and multi-jurisdictional effort to prevent, treat, and significantly reduce heroin and opioid abuse. On December 1, 2015, the Governor’s Task Force released its final report, which included 33 recommendations to combat the heroin epidemic. These included the creation of a multi-jurisdictional Maryland State Police Heroin Investigation Unit to focus on mid-to-upper-level heroin and opioid distribution operations.

