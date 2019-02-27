Salisbury Barrack DUI Arrests for February 2019

Troopers from the MSP Salisbury Barrack arrested the following subjects during the Month of February:

Omar E Salgado Sanchez  18 years of age
April Renee Joseph  38 Years of age  Salisbury, MD
Fulton Knight Singleton Jr.  72 Years of age  Salisbury, MD
Elijah C. Lewis  31 years of age Willards, MD
Philip Burton Jenkins  35 years of age  Salisbury, MD
Tempress Ashmere Simpson  31 years of age  Salisbury, MD
Matthew Logan Meekins  21 years of age  Salisbury, MD
Jack Frederick Baumann  43 years of age  Salisbury, MD
Jacob Andrew Somers  25 years of age  Salisbury, MD
Robert J. McKenzie  50 years of age  Laurel, DE
John Diante Jones  28 years of age  Salisbury, MD
Kevin M. Lewis  40 years of age  Willards, MD
Mario Alphonse  38 years of age  Seaford, DE
Andres Garcias  44 years of age  Salisbury, MD
Kara Lynn Costa  20 years of age  Salisbury, MD
Wayne Tyler Warren  29 Years of age  Salisbury, MD
Terrez Melvin Rounds  38 Years of age  Salisbury, MD
Joshua Michael Thomas  19 years of age  Vienna, MD
John Emery Miller  38 years of age  Salisbury, MD
Nicholas Sykes  37 years of age  Salisbury, MD
Nichole Lynn Lewis  38 years of age  Salisbury, MD
Kendall Earl Snead Jr.  25 years of age  Crisfield, MD
Jordan Patrick Fisher  29 years of age  Salisbury, MD   
