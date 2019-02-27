Salisbury Barrack DUI Arrests for February 2019

Troopers from the MSP Salisbury Barrack arrested the following subjects during the Month of February:
Omar E Salgado Sanchez 18 years of age
April Renee Joseph 38 Years of age Salisbury, MD
Fulton Knight Singleton Jr. 72 Years of age Salisbury, MD
Elijah C. Lewis 31 years of age Willards, MD
Philip Burton Jenkins 35 years of age Salisbury, MD
Tempress Ashmere Simpson 31 years of age Salisbury, MD
Matthew Logan Meekins 21 years of age Salisbury, MD
Jack Frederick Baumann 43 years of age Salisbury, MD
Jacob Andrew Somers 25 years of age Salisbury, MD
Robert J. McKenzie 50 years of age Laurel, DE
John Diante Jones 28 years of age Salisbury, MD
Kevin M. Lewis 40 years of age Willards, MD
Mario Alphonse 38 years of age Seaford, DE
Andres Garcias 44 years of age Salisbury, MD
Kara Lynn Costa 20 years of age Salisbury, MD
Wayne Tyler Warren 29 Years of age Salisbury, MD
Terrez Melvin Rounds 38 Years of age Salisbury, MD
Joshua Michael Thomas 19 years of age Vienna, MD
John Emery Miller 38 years of age Salisbury, MD
Nicholas Sykes 37 years of age Salisbury, MD
Nichole Lynn Lewis 38 years of age Salisbury, MD
Kendall Earl Snead Jr. 25 years of age Crisfield, MD
Jordan Patrick Fisher 29 years of age Salisbury, MD
