The Eastern Shore is blessed with three Sheriffs who will not go along with liberal Annapolis gun control measures that go against our Constitutional rights to keep and bear arms. Sheriff Lewis, Sheriff Howard And Sheriff Crisafulli have all three started publicly they will not enforce any law that violates those rights. These men our the boy protection we have since our Eastern Shore delegation is mostly ignored in the liberal Annapolis crowd. Thank you all for looking out for us
4 thoughts on “Blessed To Have Three Local Sheriffs Looking Out For Our Rights”
I was there also on Wednesday sorry I missed you.
Great to see that these wonderful and insightful sheriff’s who dedicate their lives to our protection and safety have more intelligence than the career politicians, who cannot seem to comprehend the U.S. constitution! Thanks for standing up for our rights and freedoms!
MOLON LABE
Where was that fat bastard Sheriff Phillips ? Your absence shows your True Colors.
