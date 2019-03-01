FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 03/01/2019

Type of Incident: Traffic Arrest

Location: West Road and Booth Street Salisbury, Wicomico County, MD

Accused: Tony Amez Badger, Male 20 YOA, Salisbury, MD

Charges: Fleeing and Eluding/ Unregistered/Uninsured motor vehicle/ Suspended License

Disposition: Held on $25,000 bond.

Narrative:

On 02/28/2019 at 1510 hours, TFC. T. Workman was patrolling in the area of West Road and Booth Street in Salisbury, Wicomico County MD. While in that area, he observed an orange motorcycle being operated on the travel portion of the roadway on Booth Street. He attempted to stop the motorcycle and the driver failed to stop choosing instead to flee. He captured the suspect on his in car camera and was able to study the description of the suspect in an attempt to locate him. Approximately two minutes later, the same suspect was observed entering a residence at 726 Ebenezer Drive, less than 500 feet from the initial incident. The suspect was successfully apprehended at that location and identified as Tony Amez Badger. The motorcycle (KMT model off road vehicle) was seized due to being unregistered and uninsured. An additional motorcycle was also seized for public safety. Badger’s license was found to be currently suspended. He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center and held on a $25,000 bond.

Investigating Trooper or Barrack Media Contact Name: Trooper First Class T. Workman

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

