After much thought there wont be a second column dedicated to JA or anyone else for that matter. It is counter productive and low class. I don’t care about him so why would I give him free press. Also if you are going to be rude, crude and socially unacceptable your comment wont see the light of day. Call me a flip flopper if you must but there are normal people that have comments and ideas worth sharing. I hope you all understand.
SO FAR I HAVE DELETED 10 COMMENTS…..PLEASE READ THE COMMENT CRITERIA. LETS ACT LIKE GROWN UPS.
Advertisements
7 thoughts on “4 March Open Discussion”
Sounds great JT….most just try to “stir the pot” and really don’t have anything meaningful to contribute anyway!
LikeLike
What are you contributing?
LikeLike
Take your shit stirring spoon and go home. There was nothing wrong with that comment.
LikeLike
Actor Luke Perry Dead.
LikeLike
Bunch of bad butts on here Grinch. They could be arguing with a 99 YOA ole lady. lol That’s my contribution today.
LikeLike
I am glad to see the downtown coming together Mayor Day and city council are reviving the city. Just hope my property value and taxes go up a bit. We need the much need tax base to pay for infrastructure. I hope the state of Maryland can pass the bill to raise property taxes in all of Maryland. We have a great state and we must all pay our fair share to protect the Chesapeake Bay and fix our roads and bridges and invest in education
LikeLike
Good job,.JT. Giving JA more publicity would be a step backward for this blog.
LikeLike