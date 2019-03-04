4 March Open Discussion

After much thought there wont be a second column dedicated to JA or anyone else for that matter.  It is counter productive and low class.  I don’t care about him so why would I give him free press.  Also if you are going to be rude, crude and socially unacceptable your comment wont see the light of day.  Call me a flip flopper if you must but there are normal people that have comments and ideas worth sharing.  I hope you all understand.

SO FAR I HAVE DELETED 10 COMMENTS…..PLEASE READ THE COMMENT CRITERIA.  LETS ACT LIKE GROWN UPS.

7 thoughts on “4 March Open Discussion

  4. I am glad to see the downtown coming together Mayor Day and city council are reviving the city. Just hope my property value and taxes go up a bit. We need the much need tax base to pay for infrastructure. I hope the state of Maryland can pass the bill to raise property taxes in all of Maryland. We have a great state and we must all pay our fair share to protect the Chesapeake Bay and fix our roads and bridges and invest in education

