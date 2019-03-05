Remember the guidelines for posting. See the March 4th Open Discussion for details. Thank you and enjoy a bully free column.
10 thoughts on “5 March Open Discussion”
I am so sick and tired of the cold. Anyone out there ever remember it being this cold for this long? I am not seeing the global warming scenario.
It’s been a really mild winter.
Look this up ….
Michael Cohen’s lawyers asked Trump for a pardon last year.
They can ask all they want. Doesn’t make it a reality.
I don’t remember reading an update on the free library box in Fruitland. Anything you can share?
Why are the the starters on the Crisfield basketball team still being allowed to play as they are the ones who were having sex with the nurse. Shouldn’t there be consequences for them as well? Just curious.
Good question!! I would like to know the answer to that.
I would say that it’s because the team is winning and it looks good on the county. Plus, the county is worried of legal action.
The county council meeting is tonight. Think anything will be brought up about the HR director getting that raise and being put into the finance director position by good ole’ Culver without confirmation by council?
LikeLike
10:35 the good ole boy system is alive and well under Culver.
