5 March Open Discussion

Remember the guidelines for posting.  See the March 4th Open Discussion for details.  Thank you and enjoy a bully free column.

LOL THE FIRST BS COMMENT HAS BEEN DELETED!  I CAN DO THIS ALL DAY.

Advertisements

10 thoughts on “5 March Open Discussion

  1. I am so sick and tired of the cold. Anyone out there ever remember it being this cold for this long? I am not seeing the global warming scenario.

    Like

    Reply

  4. Why are the the starters on the Crisfield basketball team still being allowed to play as they are the ones who were having sex with the nurse. Shouldn’t there be consequences for them as well? Just curious.

    Like

    Reply

      1. I would say that it’s because the team is winning and it looks good on the county. Plus, the county is worried of legal action.

        Like

  5. The county council meeting is tonight. Think anything will be brought up about the HR director getting that raise and being put into the finance director position by good ole’ Culver without confirmation by council?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s