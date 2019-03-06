The weather is supposed to be brutal today. Please dress for the weather and stay safe. Also thank you for your participation. It is always good to share ideas.
4 thoughts on “6 March Open Discussion”
Absolutely brutal outside this morning, will warm up toward the weekend!
Dan said it would be 75.
He did not. The man gets it wrong enough, he doesn’t need your help.
LOL he just didn’t say when!!
