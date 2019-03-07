I dont know about you but I think Congress has lost its mind. Green New Deal WTH? Where did AOC come from? Just some thoughts to start the day. Stay warm and be safe.
6 thoughts on “7 March Open Discussion”
I am glad to see Mr HogaN will be working with Mr Obama And Mr Holder on the redistricting issue. Mr Obama mabey can give him some advice on how to beat Trump.
Where is this coming from?
Pot stirrer 8:19….you know it’s a lie…..those two black dudes ain’t helping no short fat white guy! Stop your ridiculous chattering!
I have to agree with Aoc i agree with the new green deal. We all have to do out part to protect the planet and reduce emissions. I would also be in favor of taxing mileage. Maryland should also adopt banning plastic straws the pollute our bay. We should all look into getting solar panels and electric cars or ride bikes more to cut our carbon foot print. Mabey another tax hike would help get the message across. I know for sure I dont mind paying a little extra in taxes
AOC….New York product, no need to say more! Stupid is as stupid does….
Today should be the last of the cold blast! Weather will be in the 50’s and 60’s after Friday!!
