Fugitive Warrant Effort In Wicomico Co. Leads To Multi-State Operation And 41 Arrests, Nearly A Dozen Of Whom Are Gang Members

March 7, 2019

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police, in partnership with the Salisbury Police Department, assisted in the arrest of more than three dozen people, including nearly a dozen gang members, as part of a multi-state effort to reduce the amount of active fugitive warrants in Wicomico County.

As part of “Operation Hide and Seek,” the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit, along with allied law enforcement agencies in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, planned, coordinated and implemented a plan to locate and apprehend suspects who had open arrest warrants issued through the Salisbury Police Department.

The operation focused on gathering information and identifying criminal gang members and suspects of open criminal investigations. “Operation Hide and Seek” was conducted on Feb. 20 and yielded 41 arrests, 11 of which had ties to organized gangs and 13 of whom had out-of-state connections.

Among those arrested were:

• Xaundrea Mclean, 28, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment

• Matthew Wekheiser, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with driving on a suspended license

• Michael Schiller, 22, of Snow, Hill, Maryland. Charged with second-degree assault

• Wood Pierre, 39, of Seaford, Delaware. Charged with second-degree assault and false imprisonment

• Latissa Diggs, 45, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with second-degree assault and robbery

• Nykeria Reaves, 19, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct

• Gina Miller, 40, of Bishopville, Maryland. Charged with driving on a suspended license

• Sinedra Purnell, 27, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with narcotics distribution and manufacturing opioids

• Terius Green, 18, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with motor vehicle theft and concealing a dangerous weapon. Green is also a validated member of the LMF (Loyal Money Family) Bloods

• Darryl Miles, 53, of Salisbury, Maryland. Charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance

• Two juvenile males wanted on drug possession charges and a Delaware warrant for gang involvement with the Eight Trey Crips

The following law-enforcement partners assisted Maryland State Police with “Operation Hide and Seek:” Virginia State Police, Delaware State Police, Maryland Division of Corrections, Federalsburg Police Department, Cambridge Police Department, Hurlock Police Department, Fruitland Police Department, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation was made possible in part due to funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP), which supports the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN).

Xaundrea Mclean Matthew Wekheiser Michael Schiller Wood Pierre

Latissa Diggs Nykeria Reaves Gina Miller Sindera Purnell

Terius Green Darryl Miles

Advertisements