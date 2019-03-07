Gold Alert issued for missing Seaford teen

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 14-year-old Alyssa Wallace of Seaford.

Police say she was last seen at around 3 p.m. on March 5th, in the area of Matts Road in Seaford.

Wallace is 5’6″, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel jacket, light colored grey pants, silver earrings, glasses, and her hair was in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is urged to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-8253 or call 9-1-1. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-333

Advertisements