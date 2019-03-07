Retail Stores Continue To Fall

Side by side stores in the Centre of Salisbury Mall Payless Shoe Source and Charlotte Russe are the latest victims of the decline of retail stores.

In a true example of the age we are now living in these stores just cannot make money with online ordering and big chains (Walmart,Target ) wiping them out one by one. Sears just closed and Things remembered has also joined the list.

The children being born today will have to read about retail stores from Wikipedia while ordering their next pair of shoes on amazon.com

