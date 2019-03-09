Have a great weekend. We are having some good conversations. Please dont ruin it with name calling and vulgarity.
8 thoughts on “9-10 March Open Discussion”
I support the minimum wage going up to 15 an hour. The democrats are at least looking out for the middle class. It is hard to live off of 10.10 an hour I wish they would make it 18 an hour
I support lowering the min wage and if anyone disagrees move to N. Korea.
Should have obtained more education or went into a trade so you could avoid minimun wage jobs. Raising wages to that amount will drive prices up and cut available jobs. Instead of 10 workers to do the jobs at 10.10 an hour you will now have 7 working at 15 bucks an hour. Your job may be one that is cut.
I support shipping all Dem socialist to GITMO for a daily Treasonous Waterboarding.
John
I hear they are starting a Proud Boys here on the shore to track the liberal scumbags so when the civil war starts they are easy to track and spot to get WIPEOUT have you heard anything ?
Sure, lets just make it $100.00 per hour and eliminate poverty altogether, right? Use your brain for once, stupid liberal.
Why not make it 30 bucks and put the boss out of business. You can work for Bernie Sanders and sit on your butt. That’s what he did before fooling the public into giving him a seat at the government trough. It was reported he couldn’t or wouldn’t pay his utilities until we starting paying him. Plus what he can steal.
10:46 they almost have you drinking the cool-aide…..they want the increase for just one reason, the more you make the more taxes you will pay…..which in turns pays for their “Green Deal” plans….free health care for everybody has to be paid for by SOMEONE! Seriously look at the Dumbocrats long range objectives!
