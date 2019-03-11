Great banter over the weekend. PLEASE refrain from name calling. It really does take away from your point. I have let comments slide but I really would prefer you police your comments so that I dont have to do it for you. As you can see we have more comments when we participate in grown up discussions. Thanks for sharing your thoughts.
12 thoughts on “11 March Open Discussion”
A 12 year old made the bomb threat the other day at WiJr. Must have been a t st day.
I am so happy Joe Biden is going to be running. We have so much racism and income inequality and we also have to fight climate change raise the minium wage to $15 an hour we need free health care and free college tuition for all. We also need to fix our aging infrastructures. Joe Biden is tough and will work hard to make a better life for the poor and working class. He will also get control on these guns. Only law enforcement needs guns
I absolutely agree! The government should control all jobs and pay everyone a flat rate of $100 per hour. That would eliminate all poverty overnight. And we can eliminate racism by giving everyone various shades of shoe polish to put on their faces; that way everybody would be the same shade of brown so you couldn’t be racist because everybody would be the same color. See how easy that was?
I cannot begin to say how much I hope you’re being facetious. Joe Biden is most likely the reason no one took out Obama, because we’d been stuck with this pervert moron!
You can’t be serious!
They have a wonderful program they are trying for the homeless. They are called huts they only take a few hours to set up. I think mayor day could look into this program mabey we could set up a hut community in the old mall parking lot. We also need to start giving more donations to help them
Ok. Break out your check book and give until you feel better.
What happened to the outrage over the Virginia Governors black face picture and athe other two leading Democrats in Virginia? See how it is right?
8:08…thanks. I get a kick out of your post. You don’t need anything free. You could do very well at stand up comedy.
Well said 1:26! He must be a brilliant comedian or 1 fry short of a happy meal???
There was a reported threat on social media about Delmar School….it has been handled by law enforcement! NO THREAT NOW!
Why is it that people think holding their phone while on speaker is hands free??
